KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.25.

IBM opened at $141.12 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.55. The company has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

