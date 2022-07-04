KG&L Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,838 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $588,505,000 after buying an additional 213,489 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $177.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.35.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. MKM Partners began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

