KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,784 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $107,911,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $32,581,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,691,000 after buying an additional 691,777 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $36.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.