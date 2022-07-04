KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 2,755 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,204 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.4% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

WMT opened at $122.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

