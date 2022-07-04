KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 915 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.33.

DG opened at $246.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $4,857,823 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

