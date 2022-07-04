Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) PT Lowered to $60.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.27.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $49.17 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.19%.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after buying an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 5.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.