Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,159,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 203,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.98 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

