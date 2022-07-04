Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Short Interest Update

Kinnevik AB (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the May 31st total of 328,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,631.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Kinnevik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 210 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kinnevik from SEK 290 to SEK 220 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Kinnevik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of KNKBF stock opened at 15.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of 17.09. Kinnevik has a 52 week low of 15.83 and a 52 week high of 46.35.

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

