Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $7.50 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $337,482,000 after buying an additional 17,917,522 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,604,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $503,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805,313 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 374.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,766,352 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285,284 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 589.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,419 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

