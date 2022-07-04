Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stake Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,050 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Knowles worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,115,000 after acquiring an additional 685,980 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,275,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after buying an additional 90,462 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 855,877 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Knowles by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,055,000 after buying an additional 59,175 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KN stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.34. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. Knowles had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Knowles’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

KN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 63,830 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $1,217,238.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,308.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,467 shares of company stock worth $2,741,898. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

