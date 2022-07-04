Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target Raised to CHF 278 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 269 to CHF 278 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KHNGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.50.

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $46.99 on Friday. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.36.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.3138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

