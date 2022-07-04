Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Up 50.6% in June

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the May 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE LW opened at $71.66 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.99.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,009,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,567,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.