Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE LCI opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.01. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.98.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lannett will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lannett (Get Rating)
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
