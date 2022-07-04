Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 425 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

