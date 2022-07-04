Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.73 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.63 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.97.

