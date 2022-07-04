Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $242.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 64.54%.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

