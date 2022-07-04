Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,730 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

