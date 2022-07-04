Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 373 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $58.93 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92.

