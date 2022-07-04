Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,538 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $517.40 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $492.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $485.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

