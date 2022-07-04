Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after buying an additional 40,857 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $258.05 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.99.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

Danaher Company Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.