Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Receives $8.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZEV. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $103,646.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,140,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after buying an additional 504,245 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,000. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 709,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 164,976 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1,820.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 154,075 shares during the period. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 10.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $205.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.22. Lightning eMotors has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 332.46% and a negative net margin of 385.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightning eMotors (Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.