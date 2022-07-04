Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Northland Securities raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director David Peterschmidt acquired 68,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,175 shares in the company, valued at $517,588.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $33,347.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,345.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $339.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.83. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

