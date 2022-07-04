Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $433.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $433.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.