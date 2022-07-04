Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT) Short Interest Up 27.3% in June

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 189.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,702,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITT stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. Logistics Innovation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

