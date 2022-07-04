LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,151,000 after purchasing an additional 52,996 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $181.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.66. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.03 and a 1-year high of $220.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.16. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

About LPL Financial (Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

