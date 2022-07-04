Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUXA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,378,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 749,994 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,680,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 106.4% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 980,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 505,499 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,257,000. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LUXA opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Lux Health Tech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

