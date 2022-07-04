Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 96 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $215.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.82.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

