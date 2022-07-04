Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90,063 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,523,000 after acquiring an additional 166,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,122,000 after acquiring an additional 67,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $258.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.99. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

