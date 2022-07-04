Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in 3M by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,185,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in 3M by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M stock opened at $128.49 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $126.61 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.