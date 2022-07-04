MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Update

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella acquired 10,000 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger acquired 3,250 shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $55,997.50. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,569.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $312,135 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMD. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 4,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $357,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $527,000.

Shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund stock opened at $18.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $23.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

