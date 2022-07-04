Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Short Interest Down 19.5% in June

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 970,700 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 1,205,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Marathon Gold stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.68.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

