Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM opened at $296.05 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.57 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.30.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

