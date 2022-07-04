Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $5,334,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 29,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $9,740,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $3,440,932.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $11,757,203. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL stock opened at $42.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of -69.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

