Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA opened at $318.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $309.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.63 and a 200-day moving average of $352.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.47.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

