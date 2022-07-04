Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,040,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $243.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

