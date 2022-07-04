Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,357 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 78,871 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 1.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $555,083,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 141,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BK opened at $42.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.58.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

