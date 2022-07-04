Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,371.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day moving average is $132.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

