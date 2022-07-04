Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys 1,256 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $65.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

