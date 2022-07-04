Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys 1,311 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 570.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $994,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $171.41 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day moving average is $196.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.