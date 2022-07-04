Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys 13,167 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $107.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.22 and a fifty-two week high of $165.40.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

