Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,575 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,088,000.

VWO stock opened at $41.40 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $53.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.89.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

