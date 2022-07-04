Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $13.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,203,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after buying an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $139,179,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $299.23 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $278.15 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.29.

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

