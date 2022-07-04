Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $14.20 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.35 and a 200 day moving average of $236.50. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

