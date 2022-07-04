Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $27.86 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 3.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,492,430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,253,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,473,591,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $532,693,000 after buying an additional 2,936,764 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.