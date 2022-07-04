Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Has $557,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $93.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.36. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

