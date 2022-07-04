Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 434,585 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $3,615,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 26.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV opened at $92.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

