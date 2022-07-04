Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $102.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66.

