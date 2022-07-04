Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.88 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.30.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

