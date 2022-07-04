Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases 72,636 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,383 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,636 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 3.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 11.4% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,084,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $50,778,000 after buying an additional 111,250 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 48,783 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 89,196 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $40.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

