Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Purchases New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 74,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in PayPal by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in PayPal by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PayPal by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.59.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

